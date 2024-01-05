'Simultaneous and potentially co-ordinated' stabbings at 2 B.C. prisons result in hospital lockdown

Abbotsford Regional Hospital was placed on lockdown Thursday night as health-care workers dealt with inmates involved in a pair of serious stabbing incidents at federal prisons in the area.

The union representing federal corrections officers described the incidents – which took place at the Kent and Matsqui institutions – as "simultaneous and potentially co-ordinated."

"Multiple inmates had to be taken to hospital due to life-threatening stab wounds," said John Randle, regional president for the Pacific Region of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, in an email to CTV News.

Kent Institution, located in Agassiz, is the only maximum security prison in the Correctional Service of Canada's Pacific Region.

Matsqui Institution is a medium security prison located in Abbotsford.

"Thanks to correctional officer response, no inmates lost their lives, but the continued violence like this takes a toll on the mental health of officers," Randle added.

Abbotsford police said they were called by the correctional service shortly before 5:30 p.m. to provide "initial assistance" as corrections officers brought several inmates to Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

"Due to the background of these inmates posing safety concerns, corrections requested some resources of AbbyPD to be in place prior to corrections sending necessary resources to ensure public safety," said Const. Art Stele, spokesperson for the Abbotsford Police Department, in an email.

Once necessary corrections resources were in place, police cleared the area, Stele said.

Fraser Health confirmed that the hospital was placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of patients, guests and staff as the inmates arrived for treatment.

The health authority said the lockdown did not affect patient care.

DRONES, DRUGS AND INCREASING VIOLENCE

In an interview with CTV News via Zoom on Friday night, Randle said corrections officers have seen significant increases in violence and drug use among inmates in recent years.

"The level of violence is higher than I've seen in my career," he said, blaming the use of drones to deliver contraband for much of the increase.

Randle said prisons are microcosms of the broader community. Gang wars over control of the drug trade that play out across the Lower Mainland and across the province also happen within the walls of B.C. prisons.

"Different groups wanting control of drug subcultures, that's been, historically, why these big events happen," he said.

Thursday's incidents sent five inmates to hospital, but Randle said officers know that the number of people involved in the stabbings was higher than that. He said the total number of participants in the incidents is yet to be confirmed.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Spencer Harwood