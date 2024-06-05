Should Metro Vancouver's board be elected? City councillors call for review of governance

Four city councillors in the Lower Mainland are calling for a review of Metro Vancouver's governance structure, claiming a lack of transparency on the board.

Surrey's Linda Annis, New Westminster's Daniel Fontaine, Richmond's Kash Heed and Maple Ridge's Ahmed Yousef released a joint statement Wednesday, asking Premier David Eby to review how the regional district is run. Currently, municipal leaders are appointed to the board, but the councillors called on Eby to consider having voters elect local representatives instead.

"Whether it's the financial fiasco around wastewater treatment plants in North Vancouver or on Iona Island, or their unchecked international travel policy that has cost taxpayers thousands of dollars, Metro Vancouver's board is unaccountable, and taxpayers have had enough of being ignored, except when it comes time to pay the bills," Annis said in a statement.

The four councillors claimed the current governance model, which has 41 appointed board members from 23 local governments, is permitting "massive cost overruns" on major infrastructure projects, like the one in North Vancouver. Earlier this year, officials revealed the wastewater treatment plant is now projected to cost $3.86 billion. Initially, it was scheduled to be completed by December 2020 at a cost of $500 million.

"The current Metro (Vancouver) governance model made it too easy for those projects to become financial problems because no one is held accountable, and taxpayers are left sitting on the sideline, except when it comes to paying for the cost overruns," a statement from Fontaine said. "Taxpayers are now stuck paying for the North Vancouver overruns, and not a single person has resigned or been fired."

Heed said electing board members will help Metro Vancouver residents feel more connected to the organization.

"We need to take Metro (Vancouver) out of the shadows and make it more transparent," he said.

Yousef argued Metro Vancouver's mandate and responsibilities should be narrowed, claiming it has quietly taken on more authority across the region since it was established 50 years ago.

"Any organization that's more than 50 years old needs a check-up to make sure it's ready for the next 50 years," his statement said. "So, a full review by the province makes good sense, and would ensure we have a right-sized organization that is more transparent and accountable to our taxpayers."

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Metro Vancouver and Eby's office for comment.