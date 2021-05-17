VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating after someone opened fire on a home in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood that was also the target of previous shootings.

Authorities said the gunfire was reported around 4:15 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 10800 block of 139A Street. The officers who responded didn't find anyone injured.

On Monday, Surrey RCMP said that initial indications are that the shooting was targeted – but does not appear to be linked to gang activity.

"While this shooting is tied to criminal activity, it is not believed to be connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," the detachment said in a news release. "The occupants are providing limited co-operation with police. One resident of the home was arrested on outstanding warrants from Abbotsford."

Mounties did not provide any information on the previous shootings that targeted the same home.

Officers have canvassed the neighbourhood, spoken to witnesses and seized surveillance video from the area, Surrey RCMP said.

The detachment asked anyone with additional information to call 604-599-0502. Those who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.