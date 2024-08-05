Shots fired at Surrey business: RCMP

Mounties in Surrey say they’re investigating after an unknown suspect fired several shots at a business in Newton.

The Surrey RCMP says it responded to a report of shots fired around 11 p.m. Sunday on 72nd Avenue near 144 Street.

Arriving officers found a business that hat been hit with “several” shots. Photos on social media indicate a barbershop, showing a shattered glass window with bullet holes in it.

No people were injured in the incident, police said.

“The investigation is progressing and investigators are seeking out surveillance video and interviewing witnesses and property representatives,” police wrote in a news release Monday. “The motive for the incident is currently unknown.”

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.