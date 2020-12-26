VANCOUVER -- There were queues outside many stores across Metro Vancouver on Saturday as shoppers rushed to take advantage of Boxing Day sales.

The parking lot of Best Buy in Surrey was close to full most of the day as lines of people snaked around the building, due in part to occupancy limits inside the store.

Afternoon traffic was also heavy around McArthur Glen outlet mall in Richmond and around Tsawwassen Mills mall.

Both big box and locally-owned stores were offering deals.

The Latest Scoop, a fashion and home decor store, was offering up to 70 per cent off to try and compete with larger companies. It’s locally-owned with five locations across Vancouver.

Like many retailers, 2020 has been a year of adapting for The Latest Scoop.

“We were closed for a bit there and we were doing curbside pickup,” said sales assistant Alexandra Crawford. “We also launched our online store which has been different for us.”

Many purchases are still expected to be made online as health officials continue to urge people to stay home.

Statistics Canada says retail e-commerce sales were up by more than 67 per cent year over year in October, and it predicts online sales this year will beat 2019’s total of $305 billion.

Taylor Muzyczuk runs her online store, Benjis Bandanas, from her home in Coquitlam. It only launched this year but she’s still offering deals for Boxing Day to try and compete with the likes of Amazon.

“It’s so difficult, you have to be doing something really different,” she said.

While stores are allowed to remain open in B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry this week urged shoppers wanting to go out in person to “stay local and visit your local retailers and go in small numbers.”