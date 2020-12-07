VANCOUVER -- The Coquitlam RCMP Major Crimes Section is investigating after someone was shot in the parking lot of a Port Coquitlam business park.

According to police, officers responded to reports of shots fired at 1533 Broadway just after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

They say one person was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital by paramedics, but have not released any information about the victim’s age or the severity of his injuries.

In a news release, Coquitlam RCMP said it's believed the incident is targeted.

A witness who works at a nearby business, and did not want to be identified, told CTV News they heard a burst of four or five gunshots and then saw a dark coloured SUV racing out of the parking lot.

Police say the black vehicle was last seen heading north on Broadway street. They’re asking drivers with dash cams who may have been in the area to check their footage.

Another witness said after the shooting, someone ran from the parking lot into West Coast Iron - a gym that is the nearest business to where the shooting happened.

“We saw the ambulance and the paramedics take a young man… he was being taken into the ambulance by paramedics shortly after,” said Tahmineh Jahandar, who works nearby. “He was being taken out of the gym so we know whatever was happening was happening inside the gym or outside.”

Investigators laid down several evidence markers next to bullet casings on the ground directly behind a black Mercedes sedan parked near the doors to West Coast Iron.

According to police, no suspect has been located.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.