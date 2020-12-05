VANCOUVER -- Fraser Health has declared two new COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care centres in the region.

Two staff members at Bradley Centre in Chilliwack have tested positive for the coronavirus, while one staff member and one resident at Lakeshore Care Centre in Coquitlam have tested positive.

“Fraser Health has declared outbreaks at the sites, and a Fraser Health rapid response team is at the sites,” reads a statement from the Fraser Health Authority.

“Communication with residents and families is underway,” it continues.

Bradley Centre is owned and operated by the health authority, while Lakeshore is owned and operated by The Care Group.

Enhanced COVID-19 control measures are in place at each facility, according to the health authority, which include visitor restrictions, increased cleaning, twice-per-day screening of all staff and residents and more.

“Fraser Health is also working with each site to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families,” reads the statement.