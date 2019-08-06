

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Williams Lake say they're treating the overnight shooting death of a man in his 40s as a homicide.

According to the RCMP, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue near Boundary Street shortly after 12:45 a.m.

"Upon police attendance, they discovered an injured male in the driveway of a home on Mackenzie Avenue," the RCMP said. "The 43-year-old man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained."

Williams Lake's General Investigation Section and the North District Major Crime Unit are now on the case.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.