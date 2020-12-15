VANCOUVER -- The president of Simon Fraser University says there will be an external review after a Black alumnus was pepper sprayed and hit with a stun gun while being arrested on campus last week.

Burnaby RCMP said in a news release that SFU campus security called for assistance on Friday because "a man familiar to them" was refusing to leave, "contrary to the safety requirements" put in place by SFU during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police did not describe how the man was breaking the rules or what rules he was breaking.

Police said the officer spent "several minutes" using crisis intervention and verbal de-escalation techniques, but the matter escalated when the man refused to leave.

"While (the officer was) attempting to take the man into custody, the man took the officer by the arm and a physical altercation ensued and the officer deployed oleoresin capsicum spray (pepper spray)," police said in their release. "During this altercation, the man subdued the officer and placed the officer in a chokehold. Fearing for his safety, the officer deployed a conducted energy weapon."

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, then arrested under the Mental Health Act, police said, adding that criminal charges for causing a disturbance and assaulting a peace officer are pending.

In response, university president Joy Johnson posted a message online Sunday, saying the event is “unsettling.”

“I want to acknowledge that this incident is distressing for many in our community, particularly for those who are Black, Indigenous or persons of colour,” Johnson wrote.

The message announced an external review of the situation will be undertaken and recommendations will be shared with the SFU community and necessary changes will be implemented.

“There are learning opportunities in everything we do, and we will review this event to learn what we can improve,” Johnson said. “We will also seek out learning from experts on the impact of policing on Black people.”

Johnson added that they will not be identifying those involved.

“There are many layers to the situation that occurred, but supporting the individuals involved by protecting their privacy means we will not have a full public debrief of events. At the heart of this situation is an individual who deserves privacy and support,” she wrote.

Johnson says there are mental health supports available to students, faculty and staff.

With files from CTV's Ian Holliday.