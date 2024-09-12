'Unusual theft': Port Moody police say someone stole an AED from the city's recreation complex

Someone stole an automated external defibrillator (AED) from the arena lobby at the Port Moody Recreation Complex, according to local police.

The "unusual theft" was reported by facility staff on Wednesday, the Port Moody Police Department said in a news release issued Thursday.

"The AED is accessible to the public who use the facility and it’s believed it was stolen sometime in the past couple weeks," the statement reads.

The device is valued at more than $2,000, police said, asking anyone with information to call them at 604-461-4356 or email tips@portmoodypolice.com.

“It is really troubling that someone would steal a device which serves such an important purpose for our community,” said Const. Sam Zacharias, in the release.

“We are asking anyone who has information about this theft to contact us, or Crime Stoppers should they wish to remain anonymous.”