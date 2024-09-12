VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'Unusual theft': Port Moody police say someone stole an AED from the city's recreation complex

    Police shared this photo of the AED with their news release. (Port Moody Police Department) Police shared this photo of the AED with their news release. (Port Moody Police Department)
    Share

    Someone stole an automated external defibrillator (AED) from the arena lobby at the Port Moody Recreation Complex, according to local police.

    The "unusual theft" was reported by facility staff on Wednesday, the Port Moody Police Department said in a news release issued Thursday.

    "The AED is accessible to the public who use the facility and it’s believed it was stolen sometime in the past couple weeks," the statement reads.

    The device is valued at more than $2,000, police said, asking anyone with information to call them at 604-461-4356 or email tips@portmoodypolice.com.

    “It is really troubling that someone would steal a device which serves such an important purpose for our community,” said Const. Sam Zacharias, in the release.

    “We are asking anyone who has information about this theft to contact us, or Crime Stoppers should they wish to remain anonymous.” 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area

    A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News