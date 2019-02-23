Emergency crews rushed to the aid of a driver and passenger who were seriously injured and trapped inside their badly damaged vehicle.

Pitt Meadows firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove the pair after the truck veered off the road and landed on its side in a ditch on Saturday afternoon.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said they were called to Old Dewdney Trunk Road and McKenchnie Road just before 1 p.m.

Police said the driver suffered from serious injuries and the passenger was also hurt, and were taken to hospital.

The impact of the crash sheared a power pole, sparking an outage in the immediate vicinity.

According to BC Hydro, 102 customers are being impacted by the outage and there's no estimate on when the power will be restored.

Police have closed Old Dewdney Truck Road from McKenchie Road to 203 Street in both directions as they investigate.

The road will reopen once investigators finish gathering evidence, RCMP said.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is assisting Ridge Meadows RCMP with the investigation.