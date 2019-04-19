

Gary Barndt , CTV News Vancouver





A serious accident closed down the area of Imperial Street and McKay Avenue in South Burnaby Friday.

The collision occurred shortly before 10 a.m., according to witnesses.

Two cars and one motorcycle were involved.

Several people were taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

The intersection remains closed as Mounties investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available