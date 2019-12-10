VANCOUVER -- Commuters travelling through Burnaby this morning are being warned to avoid a long stretch of 10th Avenue.

Burnaby RCMP posted on Twitter shortly before 8 a.m. that the road was closed in both directions between McBride Boulevard and 6th Street because of a "serious motor vehicle collision."

"Expect lengthy delays. Avoid the area, if possible reroute to avoid traffic congestion," the post says.

Mounties did not specify how many vehicles were involved or the extent of anyone's injuries, but footage from the scene shows a silver Hyundai that appears to have crashed into the driver's side of a black Volkswagen. The Volkswagen was also pinned against a utility pole.

In another area nearby, a dark minivan appears to have gone off the road and into a bush.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.