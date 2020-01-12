EDMONTON -- Elections Canada says Wexit is now eligible to register as a political party in federal elections.

The federal agency's website says the western separatist group was granted eligibility status Friday, and Wexit Canada leader Peter Downing announced the news to cheers during a rally on Saturday at the Alberta legislature.

Requirements for eligibility include submitting the names, addresses and signatures of 250 electors who are members of the party and support the party's application for registration, as well as a logo and the purpose of the party.

Once a party is eligible, it can then be registered when it endorses a confirmed candidate in a general election or byelection.

Benefits of registering with the chief electoral officer include having the party name appear on the ballot, the right to issue tax receipts for donations, and partial reimbursement of election expenses.

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates - one for each federal riding in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba - and compete in every western federal byelection between now and the next general election.