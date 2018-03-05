

The Canadian Press





Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a senior fighting for his life in hospital Sunday night in Burnaby, B.C.

The driver struck the 68-year-old victim shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Gilley Avenue and Beresford Street, then left him critically injured at the scene.

"The vehicle continued southbound on Gilley Avenue without stopping," the Burnaby RCMP detachment said in a news release.

Though the investigation is still in its early stages, police have determined the hit-and-run vehicle is red and likely sustained front-end damage.

It's unclear whether the victim was in a marked crosswalk when he was hit. Police have only confirmed he was "near" the intersection.

Area residents told CTV News they often see close calls at the scene.

"It's not the safest corner to cross," Helen Vegh said. "A lot of times [cars] will go right past you not even noticing that you're in the crosswalk."

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run or who recorded dashcam video in the area of the crash Sunday night to come forward.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure