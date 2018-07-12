

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Burnaby have released security camera video of a driver sought in connection with a hit-and-run that injured an officer earlier this month.

The footage, captured from a gas station, shows the suspect walking into the store. He is then seen heading over the fridge before approaching the counter to pay.

The officer, who was on foot at the time of the July 4 incident, was trying to stop a driver who was allegedly using an electronic device behind the wheel at around 10 a.m. in the area of Parker Street and Willingdon Avenue.

"The driver failed to stop, hitting the officer and continued south on Willingdon Avenue," police said.

The Mountie suffered a broken arm and was released from hospital later that day.

The suspect vehicle, a grey 2007 Dodge Nitro SUV with licence plate number PK9 94H is also seen in the video.

The suspect is described as a South Asian man with a heavy build, a shaved head and a tattoo on his left arm. He is about 5-9 and was wearing a white T-shirt and grey sweatpants at the time of the alleged hit-and-run.

Investigators say they released the video in hopes that the public can help identify the man.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-646-9522 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).