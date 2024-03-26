Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say

A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.

Police were called to a business in the 1500 block of Banks Road shortly after 10 p.m. for a report of a man "waving a knife around trying to attack a security guard," Kelowna RCMP said in a news release.

There are several businesses on that block, which is home to the Central Park shopping centre. Police did not specify which business they were called to attend.

When they arrived, officers found the suspect restrained by a security guard and a bystander. Police said the man had been asked to leave, then "became aggressive and spit in the face of the security guard."

The guard attempted to arrest the man, who pulled out a knife and threatened to use it, police said.

Mounties did not name the suspect, describing him only as a 49-year-old from the West Kelowna area.

Online court records associated with the police file identify the accused as Jonathan Roesler.

He appeared in court Tuesday for a bail hearing and was released from custody on conditions, according to RCMP. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday morning.

“This individual’s actions are concerning and police recommended he be held in custody to deter similar actions from occurring," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier in the release.

"Fortunately, the security guard and other bystander were not injured during this act of violence. Our office will continue to work with the BC Prosecution Service to ensure police did everything possible to maintain safety for our community.”