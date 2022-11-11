Security concerns continue for B.C.'s top doctor
Staff at B.C.'s provincial health officer's office required accommodations for her RCMP security detail at a fundraising event in the spring, suggesting concerns for her safety continue two years after it became public that she was facing death threats.
In documents posted to the online portal where the provincial government publishes material related to freedom of information requests, correspondence between Dr. Bonnie Henry’s staff and organizers of a BC Women’s Hospital fundraiser outlines requirements for Mounties accompanying her to the event in April.
Organizers agreed to "two unobtrusive seats needed near to Dr. Henry for her RCMP security” at the fundraising luncheon after a conversation with her executive coordinator, according to the documents.
An RCMP officer based in Richmond, whose name and title was redacted, responded that "being at a nearby table and facing the audience would be fine ... we actually prefer this set up as it is our job to look/watch for threats ... and not to look at the VIP."
HISTORY OF THREATS
While many health-care workers have faced abuse and horrid behaviour during the pandemic, Henry has undoubtedly borne the brunt of public anger as the author of B.C.'s public health measures.
In September 2020, she revealed she had faced death threats and had to have security at her home as a result.
Months later, Vancouver police began an investigation after conspiracy theorists mused about “hanging her from the nooses” in videos posted online.
The provincial government ultimately legislated “bubble zones” around hospitals, testing sites and other locations targeted by anti-vaxxers, but such protections would be of little help to Henry, who has been attending a variety of events through the pandemic.
Her news conferences have become scarce. Henry’s last public information session and availability to journalists was in September.
THE GOAL OF THE EVENT
The Illuminations Luncheon had originally been scheduled for February, but in the first week of January it was rescheduled to April 7; at that time, soaring demand had collapsed the provincial COVID-19 testing system and sky-high test positivity suggested infections were raging virtually everywhere.
Henry enthusiastically agreed to deliver the keynote address at the event, noting it was “something close to (her) heart.” The gathering ultimately raised nearly half a million dollars for women’s health research. When organizers asked if it was appropriate to offer Henry a thank-you gift for her speech, her public relations specialist Nicola Lambrechts responded that “a donation to to an Indigenous women’s organization would be appreciated.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp
A young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp -- including jumping out a third-story window -- before being rescued by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man, prosecutors in Seattle said.
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
Youth hockey doctor charged in multiple sex assault cases
A doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota has been charged after patients in the Detroit area accused him of sexual assault.
RSV treatment: What is palivizumab and are scientists close to creating a vaccine?
Children across the country are fighting a respiratory illness that has no vaccine — yet. CTVNews.ca brings you what we know about current, and potential future, treatments for RSV.
Kevin Conroy, a defining voice of Batman, dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor whose gravely delivery on 'Batman: The Animated Series' was for many Batman fans the definitive sound of the Caped Crusader, has died at 66.
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
Gallagher, watermelon smashing comedian, dies at 76 in California
Gallagher, the long-haired, smash-'em-up comedian who left a trail of laughter, anger and shattered watermelons over a decadeslong career, has died at age 76.
Ukraine's ambassador thanks Canadians for support, as demonstrated in Nanos poll
Ukraine's ambassador to Canada thanked Canadians for supporting the country in the nine months since Russia invaded.
Vancouver Island
-
'Extremely disrespectful': Man arrested after brief disruption at Victoria Remembrance Day ceremony
Police in B.C.'s capital arrested a man who briefly interrupted the Remembrance Day service at the provincial legislature Friday morning.
-
Cyclist sent to hospital after 'dooring' incident involving Victoria police officer
Victoria police are investigating after one of their officers opened the door of his parked cruiser into a passing cyclist, knocking the rider to the ground and sending him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
B.C. premier marks Remembrance Day at small ceremony away from Victoria
In one of his final public appearances as British Columbia's premier, John Horgan attended a small Remembrance Day ceremony in Sooke, B.C., on Friday.
Calgary
-
Alberta's influenza hospitalizations almost triple as flu season intensifies
The number of Albertans with a severe case of influenza nearly tripled last week – and a large number of those impacted are under the age of 20.
-
Calgary photographer and 11 other Canadians held in Dominican Republic told they're heading home
It looks like a Calgary photographer held prisoner in the Dominican Republic for the past eight months is finally headed home.
-
Calgary woman charged with manslaughter in connection to body found in Mount Royal
A second suspect has been charged in connection with the summer death of Shawn McCormack.
Edmonton
-
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash west of Edmonton
A man died and another was flown to hospital Friday morning after two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta.
-
31-year-old woman identified as victim of Oliver fatal shooting
Police have ruled the death of a woman who was found on Edmonton's Jasper Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds a homicide.
-
Alberta's influenza hospitalizations almost triple as flu season intensifies
The number of Albertans with a severe case of influenza nearly tripled last week – and a large number of those impacted are under the age of 20.
Toronto
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
-
SickKids to limit surgeries in attempt to preserve critical care capacity
The Hospital for Sick Children says that it will be putting some surgical procedures on hold in an attempt to 'preserve critical care capacity' amid a significant rise in patient volumes.
-
'I have to raise my voice:' Father seeking answers after non-verbal son with autism was Tasered by Peel Police
Majd Darwich moved his family from Syria to Canada in 2016, hoping to find a safe place for his son, who is autistic and non-verbal. But he is now contemplating leaving after his son was Tasered during an interaction with Peel Regional Police a week ago.
Montreal
-
Four injured in shooting near Laval college, school put in lockdown Friday night
Four people were injured and sent to hospital after a shooting near the Collège Montmorency in Laval, police say. The shooting took place in a green space near the college, according to Laval Police spokesperson Geneviève Major. Police set up a perimeter around the school which called a lockdown as officers searched for at least one suspect.
-
Montreal daycare workers surprised COVID-positive kids can attend if they don't have a fever
Some daycare owners are concerned about the latest COVID-19 recommendations issued by Montreal's public health department (DSP). They learned only this week that children with COVID-19 can still attend daycare as long as they don't have a fever. The guidance does align with current recommendations for the general public, as outlined last week by Dr. Luc Boileau, the province's public health director, but some are surprised it applies to young children in daycares.
-
Man, 19, facing charges after lockdown at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college
Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested Friday wearing a bulletproof vest at a junior college south of Montreal. The CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu quickly went into lockdown after police received a 911 call for a man behaving in a "suspicious" way around 9 a.m., sending some students into a panic and heavily armed officers securing a perimeter around the facility.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg digging out following snowfall
Shovels have been retrieved from garages, snow blowers are starting up and plows are back on city streets. The first blast of winter weather hit Winnipeg Thursday night, leading to snow-covered roads in the city and temporarily closing some Manitoba highways.
-
'We are all together': Ukrainian family reunites in Winnipeg
A mother and her baby son have touched down in Winnipeg, bringing their family together for the first time in months.
-
'A special tribute': Winnipeg's Ukrainian community marks Remembrance Day amid ongoing Russian invasion
November 11th took on a new meaning this year for members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon retains title of 'Canada’s largest indoor Remembrance Day service'
Thousands showed up to SaskTel Centre for the return of in-person Remembrance Day services Friday morning.
-
'Now I'm living in a peaceful country': Saskatoon Veterans commemorate Remembrance Day
Dozens of people paid their respects on Remembrance Day at the Nutana Legion in Saskatoon, where the live stream of the Sasktel Centre service was broadcast.
-
U of S celebrates 94th annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Memorial Gates
Roughly 100 people ventured out in the cold weather to celebrate Remembrance Day at the University of Saskatchewan's Memorial Gates.
Regina
-
Thousands gather at Brandt Centre for Remembrance Day service in Regina
Thousands once again gathered at the Brandt Centre for Regina’s largest Remembrance Day service after a years-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
-
Residents pay tribute to soldiers during Remembrance Day ceremony at Cenotaph
Dozens of people gathered at The Cenotaph in Victoria Park Friday morning to remember and pay respect to those who fought for our freedom.
-
'Their time to shine': Regina Thunder ready for junior football national championship
The Regina Thunder are preparing to meet with the Okanagan Sun in the Canadian Junior Football League’s (CJFL) 114th Canadian Bowl game Saturday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Thousands of Maritimers gathered at ceremonies across the region Friday to mark Remembrance Day and honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
-
Medal mystery: Moncton man finds First World War medal in empty lot
Stephen Kellar made the discovery of a lifetime on Saturday -- and then gave it away. He eventually found out it was the Silver Memorial Cross from the youngest New Brunswick soldier killed during active duty in the First World War.
London
-
Charges laid in death of slain London, Ont. musician
London police have made two arrests in the death of Dan Fawcett, who was found dead last Sunday in Gibbons Park, London police announced Friday night.
-
Dash cam video captures car flipping over after rear-ending taxi in London, Ont.
No one was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Byron Friday afternoon caused one vehicle to flip onto its roof — and the moment of impact was captured on dash cam video.
-
London, Ont. honours veterans past and present in Remembrance Day ceremony
For the first time in three years, London’s Remembrance Day ceremony was open to the public without COVID-19 restrictions. On Friday, the Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the London Cenotaph in Victoria Park, and thousands made their way downtown to pay tribute to those who served and continue to serve our country.
Northern Ontario
-
Freezing rain causing trees to fall and water levels to rise in Timmins
People in Timmins are in cleanup mode and it's got nothing to do with snow. Timmins Tree Service has received dozens of calls to clean up fallen trees.
-
Sudbury company sells wildflower seeds that help with mine reclamation efforts
A Sudbury business is growing and distributing perennial wildflower seeds for companies looking for ways to re-green mining sites as part of remediation efforts.
-
Home sales cool in North Bay after a red hot spring and summer
Spring and summer of 2022 was a good time to put your home up for sale in North Bay. Houses often sold just days after being put on the market for well more than the asking price.
Kitchener
-
'Shock, happiness, bewilderment': Guelph man to return home after being detained in the Dominican Republic since April
Twelve Canadians, including a Guelph pilot, have been detained in the Dominican Republic since April. They've now been told they're going home.
-
Thousands mark Remembrance Day across Waterloo region and Guelph
Crowds gathered across Waterloo region and Guelph Friday to pay their respects to those who have fought and died for Canada.
-
Waterloo regional councillors vote to give themselves benefits for life
Waterloo Regional Council voted this week to give themselves benefits for life and taxpayers will foot the bill.