Security concerns continue for B.C.'s top doctor

Staff at B.C.'s provincial health officer's office required accommodations for her RCMP security detail at a fundraising event in the spring, suggesting concerns for her safety continue two years after it became public that she was facing death threats.

In documents posted to the online portal where the provincial government publishes material related to freedom of information requests, correspondence between Dr. Bonnie Henry’s staff and organizers of a BC Women’s Hospital fundraiser outlines requirements for Mounties accompanying her to the event in April.

Organizers agreed to "two unobtrusive seats needed near to Dr. Henry for her RCMP security” at the fundraising luncheon after a conversation with her executive coordinator, according to the documents.

An RCMP officer based in Richmond, whose name and title was redacted, responded that "being at a nearby table and facing the audience would be fine ... we actually prefer this set up as it is our job to look/watch for threats ... and not to look at the VIP."

HISTORY OF THREATS

While many health-care workers have faced abuse and horrid behaviour during the pandemic, Henry has undoubtedly borne the brunt of public anger as the author of B.C.'s public health measures.

In September 2020, she revealed she had faced death threats and had to have security at her home as a result.

Months later, Vancouver police began an investigation after conspiracy theorists mused about “hanging her from the nooses” in videos posted online.

The provincial government ultimately legislated “bubble zones” around hospitals, testing sites and other locations targeted by anti-vaxxers, but such protections would be of little help to Henry, who has been attending a variety of events through the pandemic.

Her news conferences have become scarce. Henry’s last public information session and availability to journalists was in September.

BC’s health minister are now beginning a briefing where they’re discussing removing patients from hospitals to make room for an expected surge in Covid and influenza patients

“A lot of uncertainty remains”

Some info here: @CTVVancouver https://t.co/0isvC6tCd8 pic.twitter.com/8khMQLY7NJ — Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) September 28, 2022

THE GOAL OF THE EVENT

The Illuminations Luncheon had originally been scheduled for February, but in the first week of January it was rescheduled to April 7; at that time, soaring demand had collapsed the provincial COVID-19 testing system and sky-high test positivity suggested infections were raging virtually everywhere.

Henry enthusiastically agreed to deliver the keynote address at the event, noting it was “something close to (her) heart.” The gathering ultimately raised nearly half a million dollars for women’s health research. When organizers asked if it was appropriate to offer Henry a thank-you gift for her speech, her public relations specialist Nicola Lambrechts responded that “a donation to to an Indigenous women’s organization would be appreciated.”