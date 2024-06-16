Section of Highway 99 closing overnight Sunday

A section of Highway 99 will be closed overnight, officials announced Sunday.

The closure at the Steveston Highway will start at 11 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. Monday and is required for construction.

"During the closure, vehicles travelling on Highway 99 will be detoured using the on- and off-ramps at Steveston Highway," a news release from the Ministry of Transportation says.

"Commuters can expect normal counterflow operations on Monday morning at the George Massey Tunnel."

Transit will not be impacted and drivers can expect minor delays. The same part of the highway was also closed Friday and Saturday in order to install steel girders that will support a new, five-lane interchange.

Future closures will be necessary to complete this phase of the work, with the ministry saying dates will be announced once they are confirmed.