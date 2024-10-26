Barge stuck in Fraser River near Langley, B.C.

Work crews were called to deal with a barge that appeared to be stuck near the shore of the Fraser River in Langley Saturday morning.

Images from the scene shared with CTV News show the vessel listing to one side near Two Bit Bar in Glen Valley Regional Park, just west of Crescent Island.

Water also appeared to be being pumped out of the distressed vessel.

A second barge was pulled up next to the first, and a crane could be seen moving the load of sand or gravel from one vessel to the other.

Both barges have "Ledcor Group" branding on the side. CTV News has reached out to the company to ask for more information about what happened. This story will be updated if a response is received.

The Canadian Coast Guard told CTV News the location is outside its "vessel traffic zone," and that it hasn't had any reports of anyone requesting assistance for a barge run around or stuck.

A local fisherman told CTV News he was in the area Friday night and saw the apparently stranded vessel. He said it looked like the barge was stuck "pretty good" and would be there for a while.

The two vessels were quite close to the shore and did not appear to be having any impact on navigation in the river.

The fisherman who spoke to CTV News said he hoped the distressed barge would not suffer the same fate as the one that famously washed up in Vancouver's English Bay during the 2021 atmospheric river that caused flooding and landslides around the province.

That vessel remained stranded near Sunset Beach for roughly a year, quickly becoming a popular destination for selfie-takers and the site of at least one marriage proposal.

Merchandise including T-shirts and a Lego set was created and sold. However, people who lived in the area also complained that it was an eyesore that took far too long to be removed.

The English Bay barge was eventually cut apart and hauled away in pieces, with work finishing in late 2022.