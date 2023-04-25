Search of inmate’s cell at Abbotsford prison results in seizure of $32K worth of contraband
About $32,000 worth of drugs and weapons were seized from a prison in Abbotsford last week, according to the Correctional Services of Canada.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the CSC explained the contraband was located on April 19 during the search of an inmate’s cell at Matsqui Institution.
The prison, which originally opened in 1966 as a drug dependency treatment facility for male federal inmates, has a capacity of 446, according to a description on the CSC’s website.
Methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy and the psychoactive component of cannabis are among the drugs officials say were seized there last week, along with “three edged weapons.”
“The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is approximately $32,000,” the release reads.
The CSC says it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including ion scanners and drug-detecting dogs.
In addition, the CSC has set up an anonymous, toll-free tip line for federal institutions to receive information “about activities relating to security at its institutions” at 1-866-780-3784.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
BREAKING | Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
'Carolean' era: Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all 15 countries with King Charles III as head of state have entered a new era. CTVNews.ca speaks to historians to find out what it means to live in the 'Carolean' age.
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish this job' and extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
'Missing in action': gun-control groups chide NDP over noncommital stance on bill
The federal New Democrats are coming under pressure from gun-control advocates to support the Liberals in enacting a permanent ban on assault-style firearms.
Vancouver Island
-
Capital Iron to reopen in Victoria
An iconic Greater Victoria business is set to reopen less than a year after it closed its doors. Capital Iron closed in December after operating in B.C.'s capital for 90 years.
-
Report of gun turns out to be airsoft rifle at Saanich park
Saanich police are issuing a reminder after officers were called to a popular beach in the Gordon Head area for reports of two men carrying a gun.
-
'Don't want to be forced out': Nanaimo residents concerned about proposed rent increase
A group of tenants in Nanaimo have been caught off guard by a proposed rent increase that some say could push them out.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary hosting 'important' arena announcement on Tuesday afternoon
The City of Calgary has revealed plans to host an "important update" on Tuesday on negotiations to build a new event centre.
-
WestJet pilots still without agreement, head into 21-day 'cooling off' period
Talks between the union that represents WestJet pilots and the company have so far failed to reach an agreement, which means the organization is one step closer toward a possible strike.
-
Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche
A central Alberta hockey team is mourning the loss of one of its own in a tragic incident in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
'I didn't know how to react': Resident describes tense moments during grass fire in northwest Edmonton
Residents of a northwest Edmonton neighbourhood are waiting to find out what caused a grass fire that threatened their homes on Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary hosting 'important' arena announcement on Tuesday afternoon
The City of Calgary has revealed plans to host an "important update" on Tuesday on negotiations to build a new event centre.
-
Effluent from Whitecourt pulp mill spills into Athabasca River
Cleanup is underway after a spill at a pulp mill near Whitecourt.
Toronto
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
'He was dying': Toronto family left on hold with 911 while trying to revive choking 1-year-old
A Toronto family said they were placed on hold when they called 911 to get emergency help for their one-year-old son who stopped breathing after he choked on cereal.
-
Emergency crews on scene following subway fire at Bloor-Yonge
Fire crews are on scene at Bloor-Yonge Station following reports of a subway fire.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
-
Quebec teacher screaming at first-graders draws attention of premier
A recording of a Quebec teacher shouting at her first-grade students has come to the attention of Premier François Legault.
-
Quebec lottery winner donates $7 million to house adults with autism
A Quebec lottery winner has made an 'historic' donation to a local autism foundation to fund two new houses for adults. Marcel Lussier, a retired Hydro-Quebec engineer, picked up his winning ticket in June last year. At the time, he said "it was a normal day," until it wasn’t. His ticket won the jackpot: $70 million.
Winnipeg
-
Portage and Main could get elevated walking bridges, raised gardens in makeover
The City of Winnipeg has released different visions for the future of Portage and Main in order to get public feedback.
-
Stolen truck results in police chase from Winnipeg to Portage la Prairie
A 31-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences following a high-speed chase involving a stolen truck that started in Winnipeg Sunday night and ended in Portage la Prairie Monday morning.
-
Man wanted for second-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a second suspect connected to a shooting that killed a 49-year-old woman in March.
Saskatoon
-
Suspicious package prompts Saskatoon city hall evacuation
Saskatoon city hall was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a suspicious package.
-
Sask. man guilty of second-degree murder for killing ex-wife's cousin
A Warman man was found guilty of second-degree murder for the killing of his ex-wife’s cousin.
-
La Loche high school to remain closed after teacher, student stabbed
Classes will remain cancelled for the remainder of the week following last week's reported stabbing at a La Loche, Sask. high school.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk receives maximum sentence for second-degree murder in Keesha Bitternose's death
A judge has served convicted killer Dillon Whitehawk the maximum sentence for second-degree murder for his role in Keesha Bitternose’s brutal death.
-
Regina advocate and community leader Erica Beaudin elected as Chief of Cowessess First Nation
Well-known Regina advocate Erica Beaudin has been chosen to serve as the next Chief of Cowessess First Nation.
-
'Blanket forts': Sask. government facing criticism over crowded hospitals
The Saskatchewan government is facing criticism over hallway medicine at crowded hospitals. The latest incident happened in Saskatoon where a patient was moved from a room to a hallway tent on another floor.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Photos capture alleged illegal fishing of baby eels in N.S. despite moratorium
Photographs have been released allegedly showing people illegally fishing for baby eels in Nova Scotia despite the federal government's recent moratorium that closed the fishery.
-
Halifax budget committee agrees to 'park' paid parking on Saturdays
Business owners and organizations in Halifax’s downtown called on council to “park” its plan to charge for public parking on Saturdays in city parking zones.
London
-
Sarnia police respond to person with firearm call
Police in Sarnia are investigating a weapons complaint after a person was seen carrying a firearm. Officers responded around 10 a.m. on Tuesday to the 100 block of Euphemia near Brock Street where the area was quickly cordoned off.
-
Homelessness prevention in London-Middlesex gets a funding boost
To address the growing homeless population, the Ontario government has announced that it will be investing an additional $202 million annually into the province’s Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supporting Housing Program.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
One person charged with impaired driving after Kapuskasing collision
A single motor vehicle collision in Kapuskasing recently has resulted in impaired driving charges for the 44-year-old driver.
-
Death of Timmins youth being investigated by provincial watchdog
Ontario Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a youth in Timmins early Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener shooting under investigation, no injuries: WRPS
A resident says he was working inside a nearby building when he witnessed the shooting and called 911.
-
Charges laid following suspicious residential fire in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police have laid charges following a residential fire in Waterloo on Sunday.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.