Search of inmate’s cell at Abbotsford prison results in seizure of $32K worth of contraband

About $32,000 worth of drugs and weapons were seized from a prison in Abbotsford last week, according to the Correctional Services of Canada.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the CSC explained the contraband was located on April 19 during the search of an inmate’s cell at Matsqui Institution.

The prison, which originally opened in 1966 as a drug dependency treatment facility for male federal inmates, has a capacity of 446, according to a description on the CSC’s website.

Methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy and the psychoactive component of cannabis are among the drugs officials say were seized there last week, along with “three edged weapons.”

“The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is approximately $32,000,” the release reads.

The CSC says it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including ion scanners and drug-detecting dogs.

In addition, the CSC has set up an anonymous, toll-free tip line for federal institutions to receive information “about activities relating to security at its institutions” at 1-866-780-3784.