VANCOUVER -- The search for a missing man in Burnaby is continuing this morning, according to the city’s RCMP.

Thomas Tremblay, a 68-year-old Vancouver resident who lives with a brain injury, went missing on Friday night when he went for a walk in South Burnaby and didn’t return. Search crews were first activated on Saturday, but were put on hold overnight, before resuming again Sunday morning.

“A team of #BurnabyFrontline officers are out this morning, canvassing neighbourhoods and continuing the search for missing person, Thomas Tremblay,” reads a Tweet posted Sunday morning by Burnaby RCMP.

“If you’re out and about, please keep an eye open and call 9-1–1 if you see anything that may help us find him.”

Vancouver police said Tremblay left his home near Fraser Street and East 53rd Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Friday. He told his caregiver he was heading out for a walk, but he failed to return by dinner time, police said.

The search for Tremblay had been paused Saturday night due to poor visibility, despite the fact that police believed they were in "a race against time.”

“Snow and visibility have paused our search for Thomas Tremblay. We have no new information as to his whereabouts,” reported Burnaby RCMP on Twitter on Saturday night.

Police describe Tremblay as a white man with a medium build and short grey hair. He stands 5'8" tall and was last seen wearing a black toque, a blue face mask, a green Taiga jacked, dark blue rain pants and Columbia boots.

Anyone who finds Tremblay should call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive, police said.



Tremblay has been missing for more than 24 hours during a snowstorm and freezing temperatures. Coquitlam Search and Rescue and North Shore rescue have been helping in the efforts.