Police are investigating a shooting that left bullet holes in a Chilliwack home and forced a nearby elementary school into a hold-and-secure protocol Wednesday evening.

The gunfire appears to have targeted a house on Fairview Drive, in the Fairfield Island neighbourhood. Police haven't confirmed whether anyone was hurt, but at least three bullet holes could be seen in the home's exterior.

When the shots rang out, families were attending a musical less than two blocks away at Strathcona Elementary School. They were told to stay inside the building, and the doors were locked as the situation unfolded.

It's unclear whether officers who responded to the startling incident managed to track down a suspect, but neighbours said several people were taken into custody Thursday night.

A car was also towed away from the crime scene.

With files form CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure