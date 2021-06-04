VANCOUVER -- A man is in custody after allegedly hitting a school bus that had children on board while driving impaired, Burnaby Mounties say.

Police said in a news release Thursday the incident happened at about 3:40 p.m. that day near Montecito Elementary. The bus belonged to a nearby Catholic school and had children riding it at the time.

Police say the suspect, who was driving a silver sedan, reportedly hit the moving bus but then left the area.

None of the children on the bus were injured and neither was the driver.

Not long after, a vehicle matching the description was found near the Burnaby Mountain Golf Course. Police say a 20-year-old man from Burnaby was arrested and it's believed he was impaired by drugs.

Mounties also say a "large quantity of cash, illicit drugs and several weapons" was seized and multiple charges are being recommended including criminal, impaired driving, drug trafficking, weapon possession and Motor Vehicle Act charges.

"Our primary concern is the safety of the children and the public," said Cpl. Brett Cunningham in the news release.

"Our youth section officers are continuing to investigate the reason for the suspect to have been outside the school and will remain in close contact with school administrators. We will not tolerate this dangerous behaviour in our communities, especially when children are put at risk."

Anyone who saw the incident or has additional information should call 604-646-9999. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.