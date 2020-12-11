VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials are warning the public about a text message scam involving fake COVID-19 test results.

Speaking at his coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Health Minister Adrian Dix noted that scammers around the world have been using fake coronavirus test results to trick people, including in B.C.

"We understand that some fake text messages have been sent to the public, advising them that they have a positive lab result," Dix said. "If you were not tested, the message is obviously fake."

At least some of the messages appear to be tailored to B.C. residents, as they claim to be coming from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

While the BCCDC does allow people the option of receiving COVID-19 results by text, the organization noted that official results all come from the same five-digit number, and not a regular phone number.

There are other options for receiving test results in B.C., including through the Health Gateway website, which Dix described as a "trusted and secure source" for results.

All of the options are outlined on the BCCDC website.