Cherish that garnish. The price of fruit and vegetables, including celery, is up across the country thanks to poor weather in California.

The cost of the long green stalks often found swimming in Clamato, is up to nearly $5 a head.

“Celery has been cheap for so long, that when people see the price they are just shocked,” said Megan Maliszewki of Donald’s Market in Vancouver.

Celery juice is also the latest health craze, and Zach Berman co-owner of The Juice Truck admits profits have shrunk.

“Produce prices are like the stock market, they go up and they go down,” he said, adding his company is swallowing the difference because it is not raising its prices.

The costs of strawberries, raspberries and cauliflowers have also gone up significantly.

February and March have been exceptionally wet for California.

The rain has been antidote for the state’s drought, but some communities were cut-off due to flooding. It’s also been colder than normal and the combination has had an impact on the Golden State’s produce.