Dozens of students at Surrey's Frank Hurt Secondary organized a walkout on Monday morning in a call for greater action against the gang violence that has gripped the city.

The students chanted “save our youth” and “no more gangs” as they marched holding pictures of Jaskaran Singh Bhangal and Jaskarn Singh Jhutty.

The two teenagers were both found dead on June 4, 2018 on a rural street in Surrey.

The boys attended Frank Hurt Secondary and were victims of what police have described as a targeted crime.

Grade 11 student Shivangni Naicker said their school is still trying to get over what happened.

“Everybody was devastated, there was hardly any participation in class, hardly any students showing up,” she said.

Naicker organized the walkout.

She said gang activity at her school only increased after Bhangal and Jhutty's deaths, adding some kids are joining gangs before they finish Grade 8.

Naicker and other students believe the school can do more to help stop this trend, especially teachers.

“Because without teacher support, it’s only us,” she said.

The Surrey School District said they won't be commenting on the walkout.

“We can’t bring the people who are already in gangs back, but we can stop the new recruitment,” Gurpreet Singh Sahota of Wake Up Surrey said.

The anti-violence group was started just days after Bhangal and Jhutty’s death.