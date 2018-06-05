

Two people found gunned down at the side of a rural road in Surrey, B.C. overnight were both teenage boys, according to police.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victims as 16-year-old Jaskarn Jhutty and 17-year-old Jaskaran Bhangal, neither of whom had a history with law enforcement.

"They weren't known to police. But they were known to families. They were known to friends," Cpl. Frank Jang told reporters Tuesday.

"They are 16- and 17-year-old children that were once here in the community and they are now dead. So we want to find the people that are responsible for this and hold them to account for what they've done."

Jang said it's too early to say definitively whether or not the teenagers had any gang ties.

Their bodies were found on 40th Avenue between 184th and 192nd streets Monday night, triggering a heavy police response in the area.

An ambulance also attended the scene, but left without transporting any patients.

Witnesses later told CTV News they heard several gunshots in the area before seeing two vehicles speed off.

The quiet road, which his lined with just a handful of homes, remains cordoned off with police tape and littered with several evidence markers. Neighbours said they were unnerved by news that two people had been found dead.

"It bothers me, yeah. I have grandchildren. I have younger kids, too," said Lori Anderson, who lives nearby. "It's a dark road at night."

