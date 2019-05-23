

CTV News Vancouver





Eight people are facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation Surrey police said is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police say 51 charges of trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine have been laid six men and two women.

One of the men, Jeffrey Donald Lessard, also faces eight additional charges for trafficking and possession from an unrelated investigation.

“Drug trafficking remains a significant contributing factor in gang related violence across the Lower Mainland,” said Mike Hall, Surrey RCMP's Pro-Active Enforcement Officer Inspector.

Those charged also include:

Janet Lynn Horvath, 53, from Langley

Jonathon Joseph Thomas, 37, from Langley

Garrnett Thadeous Flannigan, 35, from Langley

Joshua James Pellerin, 33

David John Hudon, 27, from Surrey

An 18-year-old female from Delta, who police say was a youth at the time of the alleged offence

And a 17-year-old male from Surrey

The investigation was a joint effort between Mounties and the Vancouver Police Department into what they called a "prolific" drug trafficking network and Surrey and Langley.