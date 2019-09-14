

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





The resident of a motorhome parked on Malkin Avenue in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood has been displaced after a fire destroyed the vehicle Saturday morning.

Trevor Connelly -- assistant chief, operations, for Vancouver Fire Rescue Services -- told CTV News Vancouver the blaze broke out sometime before 7 a.m.

The place where the RV was parked is very close to the Strathcona Fire Hall, so crews were able to arrive on scene quickly, Connelly said. Unfortunately, they weren't there quickly enough to save the vehicle.

"The roof was burned right off of it," Connelly said.

While it was clear to firefighters that the vehicle was someone's home, there was no one inside the vehicle at the time of the fire, Connelly said.

He said no one was injured in the blaze, and the owner of the vehicle did not return to the scene while firefighters were present.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious, Connelly said.