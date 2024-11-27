Roster changes loom after Whitecaps decline contract options on 6 players
The Vancouver Whitecaps appear poised for some significant roster moves after the team declined to pick up contract options on six players, including striker Fafa Picault.
The club announced Tuesday that id did not exercise options on Picault, midfielders J.C. Ngando, Ralph Priso and Alessandro Schopf, and goalkeeper Joe Bendik.
Sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement that the Whitecaps are "continuing conversations" with those players about their situations, expectations and plans for the future.
The 'Caps are also talking to Canadian wingback Ryan Raposo, whose contract is up at the end of the year.
Vancouver also announced it is parting ways with Canadian forward Levonte Johnson, who will be eligible for Major League Soccer's re-entry draft next month.
The Whitecaps picked up 2025 contract options on three players, including starting goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, his Canadian backup Isaac Boehmer, and Colombian forward Deiber Caicedo.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.
