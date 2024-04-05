Rollover crash in Vancouver sends 2 to hospital, raising calls for intersection changes

Two people were sent to hospital Friday following a rollover crash in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

BC Emergency Health Services says it was notified of a collision at East 6th Avenue and Main Street shortly before 1 p.m. and sent three ambulances to the scene.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical care and transported two patients to hospital,” Brian Twaites, the paramedic public information officer, wrote in a statement to CTV News.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Service’s Acting Chief Walter Pereira says one of the individuals hospitalized was a man in his sixties, who first responders to the scene found trapped inside a tipped-over black Toyota.

Pereira wasn’t able to confirm the details of the crash, but says it appears the Toyota was traveling north on Main St. when it tried to make a left turn and was T-boned.

“Thankfully, no one got seriously hurt,” Pereira says, commending the efforts of firefighters who quickly extricated the trapped passenger.

This collision is the latest example of why locals are calling on city officials to address the dangerous intersection.

Qoyo Kyeytn works at Cartems Donuts on the east side of Main St. and E 6th and says he’s personally witnessed at least nine accidents at that crossing.

“The city needs to change the intersection,” Kyeytn tells CTV News, adding that another collision happened there the day before. “It’s not a new problem, they know this is happening.”

The intersection has no crosswalk or lights, making it a risky place for drivers to cut through Main St.

Kyeytn says many people choose to jaywalk, rather than walk to the next available crosswalks on East 5th and East 8th avenues, and noted that a pedestrian was struck at the same intersection last week.

CTV News has not been able to confirm the details of the other collisions Kyeytn referenced, however, data by ICBC shows at least 130 accidents have occurred at the intersection over a five year period.

Fatalities were linked to 53 of the collisions between 2018-2022, according to ICBC.