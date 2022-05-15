Richmond RCMP still looking for missing man last seen on May 9

Nedunchellian Vasse Pushparaj, 64, was last seen walking away from Lansdowne Station on No. 3 Road just before 10 p.m. on May 9, according to Richmond RCMP.

