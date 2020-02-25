VANCOUVER -- Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision that left a man with serious injuries.

Police said they were called to the area of Railway Avenue and Linfield Gate just after 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 for a crash involving a pedestrian and a dark coloured SUV.

The pedestrian, a 45-year-old Richmond man, was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

The driver of the SUV, a 49 year-old Richmond woman, remained on scene and is co-operating with police.

The Richmond RCMP Criminal Collision Team as well as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) are investigating the crash.

Mounties are asking drivers with dash cams who were travelling in the area to review their footage, and anyone with information about what happened can contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or email richmond_tips@rcmp.grc.gc.ca.