Richmond Athlete Recognized as a Community Champion

VANCOUVER -

The Air Canada Fan Flight Program has been rewarding deserving fans with NHL or NBA experiences since 2015.

This year eight people who were making an impact in their community were nominated across Canada to become Community Champions.

These Community Champions were each rewarded with an Air Canada Fan Flight, which meant a trip to a road game with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and experiences along the way.

Richmond athlete and Special Olympics floor hockey medalist Vincent Li was recognized for making his mark in the Special Olympics community.

Li dedicates his time to helping young athletes to succeed by volunteering and encouraging them.

Li was surprised with his Air Canada Fan Flight experience, which included a fully paid trip to watch the Vancouver Canucks, his favourite NHL team, play live in Toronto on March 6.

In addition the story of all eight Community Champions has been showcased in a special video feature.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.