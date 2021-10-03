Restoring creek at Spanish Banks beach would affect parking spaces and dog park, says new report
The Park Board is set to vote on whether to move forward with a project that could see the restoration of a stream near Spanish Banks beach.
A report recommending the restoration of Canyon Creek says the project would mean changes to the city’s third largest off-leash dog area and the removal of nearly three-dozen nearby parking spaces.
The creek is currently covered by a swampy grass field but could soon see the light of day, provided that all stakeholders, including the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations, and the province, agree on how to do it. Public consultations would also be required.
Dave Demers, Green Party park board commissioner took to Twitter in support of the project and called it a “rare opportunity.”
Restoring the stream would include replanting native plants in order to create new habitat for birds, aquatic animals and pollinator species, according to a new report prepared by Francisca Olaya, an environmental planner for the city.
“The general concept and goal would daylight the creek to be similar to a stream in as natural state as possible,” it reads.
“The opportunities to daylight streams in Parks are relatively few in the City,” it continues.
But restoring the creek would affect the dog park, parking availability and the bike path, and therefore "comprehensive public engagement" would be needed.
Since the creek currently flows under an area of the off leash dog area, the newly restored creek habitat would be at risk of being damaged by adventurous dogs. Therefore, the report recommends fencing off the creek area. Doing so would reduce the off leash area by about four per cent.
The report also says that daylighting the creek could result in the loss of about 35 of the existing 266 parking stalls that are spread out over several lots, reducing parking spaces by 13 per cent.
The nearby bike path would also need to be diverted, which would solve a current problem of the bike path and pedestrian path being too close together, according to the report.
“The gravel pedestrian and bike paths through the off-leash area run parallel to each other close to the beach,” it reads.
“The existing paths running between the open grass area of the off-leash area and the beach area are currently a conflict zone for cyclists, pedestrians and off leash (dogs).”
There’s also the potential that salmon could eventually use the stream. Spanish Banks Creek, roughly 400 metres east of Canyon Creek, was restored in the late 1990s. The project was finished in 1999, and by November 2000, Coho salmon had returned to the stream after 50 years of absence, according to Park Board documents.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Leaked records open a 'Pandora' box of financial secrets
Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century, according to a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world.
Trudeau apologized to chief of Tk'emlups te Secwepemc after Tofino trip: PMO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered a private apology to the chief of a British Columbia First Nation after passing up opportunities to honour Canada's first official Truth and Reconciliation day in the community, prompting one major Indigenous advocacy organization to call on him to voice his contrition in public.
2 Koreas restore hotline despite North's missile tests
North and South Korea restored a stalled communication hotline after weeks of a hiatus in a small, fragile reconciliation step Monday, as the North pushes hard to win outside concessions with a mix of conciliatory gestures and missile tests.
Toronto Blue Jays' dramatic push for the playoffs falls short
In a matter of minutes, the final day of the Blue Jays' dramatic 91-win season went from cloud nine to crashing down to earth.
Blood thinners can reduce COVID-19 deaths by nearly half, study finds
The use of blood thinners by COVID-19 patients, either before being infected with the disease or afterward, can reduce deaths by almost half, according to new research.
Ex-Facebook manager alleges social network fed U.S. Capitol riot
A data scientist who was revealed Sunday as the Facebook whistleblower says that whenever there was a conflict between the public good and what benefited the company, the social media giant would choose its own interests.
Wife of Canadian Uyghur advocate held in China says Canada should boycott Olympics if he is not released
The wife of a Canadian Uyghur advocate who has been in a Chinese prison for 15 years says the federal government should use the use 2022 Beijing Olympics as a bargaining chip to bring her husband home.
Elizabeth May won't be Green interim leader, says Annamie Paul hurting party
Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May says Annamie Paul is hurting the Green Party by remaining in control of its communications.
Plane towing a marriage proposal goes down and kills one, injures another
Montreal police (SPVM) and firefighters are investigating a plane crash on Ile Ste-Helene that killed one person and injured another.
Vancouver Island
-
Campbell River SPCA seeks donations for puppy injured in dog attack
The BC SPCA is looking for donations to help support a seven-month-old puppy that was attacked by a larger dog on Vancouver Island.
-
Saanich rec centre introduces special swimming hours for women, LGBTQ+
Saanich Parks is introducing unique late-night swimming hours at Gordon Head Recreation Centre this fall, as a way to make users feel safe at the facility.
-
Blind B.C. dog overcomes adversity through doggy dock diving
Ever since he was a puppy, Gryffin has seemed shy.
Calgary
-
Body armour, RCMP and Edmonton police uniform stolen from Calgary home
Calgary police are alerting the public after two police uniforms and various pieces of equipment were taken from a northwest home.
-
RCMP investigating a theft in Conrich, which was captured on camera
A crime in broad daylight has one Conrich family on edge and a community searching their home security systems.
-
Military help on its way to Alberta to offset pandemic pressures
The Canadian Armed Forces will deploy eight critical care nurses to Alberta on Monday, with the bulk of them being stationed in Edmonton area hospitals.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton luxury home market booms in 2021, sales nearly double
The number of people investing a million dollars or more to buy a home in Edmonton is on the rise.
-
'It keeps his memory': Film honouring legendary local pilot Wop May released
A film premiering at the Edmonton International Film Festival has taken on a new meaning after one of its proponents suddenly passed away.
-
Oilers' Archibald out of lineup indefinitely, diagnosed with myocarditis
Edmonton Oilers winger Josh Archibald will be out of the team’s lineup due to being diagnosed with a heart condition after having COVID-19.
Toronto
-
'Reckless and destructive': Ontario university responds to gathering of nearly 5,000 people
The 'fake homecoming' event was attended by approximately 5,000 people and saw damage and destruction to local property.
-
Strippers' challenge of Ontario pandemic measures to be heard in court
An advocacy group representing strippers will argue in Ontario court this week that provincial pandemic measures affecting strip clubs have targeted the workers and violated their charter rights.
-
Toronto Blue Jays' dramatic push for the playoffs falls short
In a matter of minutes, the final day of the Blue Jays' dramatic 91-win season went from cloud nine to crashing down to earth.
Montreal
-
Plane towing a marriage proposal goes down and kills one, injures another
Montreal police (SPVM) and firefighters are investigating a plane crash on Ile Ste-Helene that killed one person and injured another.
-
Quebec to invest more than $500,000 to promote the French language among immigrants
Quebec is budgeting over $500,000 to promote and support the French language among new immigrants, especially in the Montreal region.
-
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, October 3, 2021
The CTV Montreal News at 6 p.m. has been pre-empted due to NFL football, but you can still get your top headlines of the day online.
Winnipeg
-
'Very excited to go home': Evacuated First Nations returning weeks after fire knocks out power
Residents from Little Grand Rapids First Nation can finally return home after being displaced in Winnipeg for two and a half months.
-
Gas leak on Salter Street prompts evacuation Sunday morning
The demolition of a fire-damaged house Sunday morning caused a gas leak and evacuations in Winnipeg’s North End.
-
Leaked records open a 'Pandora' box of financial secrets
Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century, according to a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reports 354 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
Saskatchewan reported 354 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with three additional deaths related to the virus.
-
Saskatchewan businesses try to adopt appropriate proof-of-vaccination policies
Over the weekend Saskatchewan businesses and its customers adapted to the proof-of-vaccine policy, and the new mandate has left some confused.
-
Saskatoon home damaged after vehicle collision in Varsity View
A house suffered damage after a vehicle crashed into a home in the city’s Varsity View neighbourhood.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 354 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
Saskatchewan reported 354 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with three additional deaths related to the virus.
-
Western Hockey League discontinues Prince Albert Raiders' alternate uniform
The Prince Albert Raiders have discontinued an alternate jersey unveiled on the team's social media account Friday, according to the Western Hockey League (WHL).
-
Regina author pens inspirational book for others with disabilities
A Regina author is inspiring others living with disabilities with his new book.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 93 new cases on Sunday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 96 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 759.
-
Nova Scotia's modified phase five reopening met with mixed reaction
On the eve of Nova Scotia’s modified phase five reopening, tourism operators are looking forward to the change, but not everyone is happy.
-
Canada-to-U.S. ferry service set to resume in 2022 after three year hiatus
An international ferry service that links Canada with the United States is set to resume next year after being cancelled three years in a row.
London
-
'Great recognition'; Legendary 1934 Chatham Colored All-Stars celebrated
It was billed as a 'Field of Honour' game to recognize the 1934 provincial champion Chatham Colored All-stars baseball team
-
Maple Leafs Alumni face off at Budweiser Gardens
Local hockey fans cheer on their favourite Toronto Maple Leafs alumni including Wendel Clark, Darcy Tucker, Rick Vaive and Mark Fraser, who face off on the ice at Budweiser Gardens
-
Fatal collision closes westbound lanes of Highway 401
One person has died and another transported to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after a vehicle and transport truck collided on Highway 401 in London.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury author releases new book with message about autism and acceptance
As part of the Sudbury Art Crawl, author Adam Mardero signed copies of his newly published book titled 'Uncommon Sense: An Autistic Journey.'
-
Art show in Richards Landing in memory of Doug Hook
A trio of artists from the Algoma region are remembering a lost comrade by holding an art show.
-
South Porcupine Food Bank officially opens new location to serve people throughout Timmins and beyond
The South Porcupine Food Bank had little time to waste after smoke damage over the summer spoiled its inventory and place of operation.
Kitchener
-
Several arrests made at commercial meat farming protest in Bright, Ont.
Six arrests were made at a protest outside a turkey farm in Bright on Sunday.
-
Volunteers at community garden in St. Jacobs help feed those in need
A group of volunteers are growing fruits and vegetables at a community garden in St. Jacobs to make sure no one goes hungry during the pandemic.
-
Waterloo Region reaches grim milestone with 300th COVID-19 related death
Waterloo Region hit a grim milestone on Sunday after health officials reported one new COVID-19 related death, bringing the region’s total to 300.