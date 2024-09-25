VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Residents west of Grand Forks, B.C., ordered to evacuate due to wildfire

    The Goosmus wildfire burning near Grand Forks, B.C., is seen in this still from a video posted by Castanet. (castanet.net) The Goosmus wildfire burning near Grand Forks, B.C., is seen in this still from a video posted by Castanet. (castanet.net)
    Share

    Evacuations are underway near Grand Forks, B.C., as a newly discovered out-of-control wildfire encroaches.

    The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued an evacuation order and an emergency alert Wednesday due to the Goosmus wildfire, which it says is "a threat to life and safety."

    People living west of Highway 41 and south of Highway 3 – as well as those with properties west of Highway 3 between Sleepy Hollow and Phoenix roads – are subject to the evacuation order, and the regional district said "tactical evacuations" had begun. 

    The district said people living in the area should evacuate immediately and head east along Highway 3 to Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in Grand Forks, where a Red Cross reception centre will open at 7 p.m.

    Highway 3 will be closed to traffic, the RDKB said on social media.

    Those who are unable to evacuate should call 911, the district said in its alert.

    The regional district said the wildfire is burning in Washington State, south of Danville, but has been advancing north toward the border.

    "Ember showers are occurring in the Sleepy Hollow area of RDKB Electoral Area D/Rural Grand Forks," the district said on its website.

    The B.C. Wildfire Service lists the Goosmus wildfire on its website as a 200-hectare blaze that was discovered Wednesday.

    The suspected cause is under investigation and crews are working to mount a "full response." No details on the number or type of wildfire service resources deployed had been published as of Wednesday afternoon.

    In its social media post shortly before 6 p.m., the RDKB said no structures had been lost to the wildfire. 

    "The wind has calmed down and some rain has fallen," the district said.

    Still, officials warned that the situation remains volatile.

    "This is a very fast moving and developing situation," said Mark Stephens, director of the regional district's emergency operations centre, in a statement.

    "We ask everyone to stay vigilant and to keep checking the RDKB website for information." 

    The Kootenay Boundary region was subject to both a wind warning and a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada Wednesday.

    The weather agency said a "vigorous cold front" would pass through the area Wednesday night, bringing the potential for strong wind gusts, heavy showers and – potentially – thunderstorms.

    Wind gusts exceeding 90 kilometres per hour are possible, ECCC said. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal government survives confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.

    Helene is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane. Residents are fleeing

    An enormous Hurricane Helene swamped parts of Mexico on Wednesday as it churned on a path forecasters said would take it to Florida as a major storm with a surge that could swallow entire homes, a chilling warning that sent residents scrambling for higher ground, closed schools, and led to states of emergency throughout the Southeast.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News