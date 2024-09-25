Residents west of Grand Forks, B.C., ordered to evacuate due to wildfire

Evacuations are underway near Grand Forks, B.C., as a newly discovered out-of-control wildfire encroaches.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued an evacuation order and an emergency alert Wednesday due to the Goosmus wildfire, which it says is "a threat to life and safety."

People living west of Highway 41 and south of Highway 3 – as well as those with properties west of Highway 3 between Sleepy Hollow and Phoenix roads – are subject to the evacuation order, and the regional district said "tactical evacuations" had begun.

The district said people living in the area should evacuate immediately and head east along Highway 3 to Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in Grand Forks, where a Red Cross reception centre will open at 7 p.m.

Highway 3 will be closed to traffic, the RDKB said on social media.

Those who are unable to evacuate should call 911, the district said in its alert.

The regional district said the wildfire is burning in Washington State, south of Danville, but has been advancing north toward the border.

"Ember showers are occurring in the Sleepy Hollow area of RDKB Electoral Area D/Rural Grand Forks," the district said on its website.

The B.C. Wildfire Service lists the Goosmus wildfire on its website as a 200-hectare blaze that was discovered Wednesday.

The suspected cause is under investigation and crews are working to mount a "full response." No details on the number or type of wildfire service resources deployed had been published as of Wednesday afternoon.

In its social media post shortly before 6 p.m., the RDKB said no structures had been lost to the wildfire.

"The wind has calmed down and some rain has fallen," the district said.

Still, officials warned that the situation remains volatile.

"This is a very fast moving and developing situation," said Mark Stephens, director of the regional district's emergency operations centre, in a statement.

"We ask everyone to stay vigilant and to keep checking the RDKB website for information."

The Kootenay Boundary region was subject to both a wind warning and a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada Wednesday.

The weather agency said a "vigorous cold front" would pass through the area Wednesday night, bringing the potential for strong wind gusts, heavy showers and – potentially – thunderstorms.

Wind gusts exceeding 90 kilometres per hour are possible, ECCC said.