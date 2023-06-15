Residents want 'dangerous tree' removed from Vancouver neighbourhood

Residents on Vancouver's West Side say they warned the city about a "dangerous tree" for years, but little was ever done about the towering Lombardy poplar.

On Tuesday night, giant limbs from the tree came tumbling down at Balsam Street and West 15th avenue, crushing two cars and narrowly missing passersby.

“We were in the lane and the tree came falling right towards us, and I ran as fast as I could,” a resident told CTV News.

Others admitted that over the years, they’ve grown to fear the poplar.

“I’ve lived here all my life and this is why I don’t like wind, and this specific tree,” said Paris Stokes, who has lived in the neighbourhood for 33 years.

In November 2021, a branch fell and snapped a power line in two. The line hit a metal fence and sent a power surge through Stanley Jung’s home.

“So imagine all your outlets on that circuit, with sparks flying out across the room,” he said.

It also caused a fire by the garage and in the living room.

Neighbours say they have called the City of Vancouver many times to complain, and a specialist was sent to examine the poplar.

It was deemed healthy and the city chose not to tear it down.

“Tree branches fall from time to time for a number of reasons, including disease, damage from insect infestations and weather-related events,” the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation wrote in a statement.

“Unfortunately, not all branch failures are possible to anticipate, despite inspections by certified tree risk assessors,” it read.

The road surrounding the tree remained closed Thursday, while city officials wait for safety clearances from BC Hydro and Telus.

“They need to cut the tree down,” said resident Kristen Walker. “If they don’t cut the tree down, we may have to move.”