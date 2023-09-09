Residents of West Kelowna fire zone get brief home access, but restrictions extended

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns above West Kelowna in a screenshot of a video posted to YouTube by BC Wildfire Service. The McDougall Creek wildfire burns above West Kelowna in a screenshot of a video posted to YouTube by BC Wildfire Service.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News