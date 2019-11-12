Residents of Kelowna tent city plan rally for improvements to living conditions
Recent reports suggest more than 230 people are homeless in Kelowna, but the city only has 90 shelter beds.
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 12:29PM PST
KELOWNA, B.C. - Residents of a homeless encampment in Kelowna plan to rally Tuesday to demand improvements to their living conditions.
More than 100 people are living in tents along a street bordering Kelowna's downtown core.
Leaders of the community collected residents' signatures over the weekend as a show of support for several proposals.
Those include a request that the city purchase a hotel for conversion to housing, electrical connections to each tent so campers can quit using less-safe propane heaters, and a demand that police observe privacy rights and stop entering tents or other shelters without permission.