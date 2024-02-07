Rescued sea turtle recovering at Vancouver Aquarium after being found 'cold-stunned' on B.C. coast
Generally speaking, turtles like Moira are not supposed to be found in B.C.
The female loggerhead sea turtle currently recovering at Vancouver Aquarium is only the second one anyone at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society can remember encountering in B.C. waters.
"These guys are quite rare," said Dr. Martin Haulena, the aquarium's head veterinarian and the executive director of the rescue society, which recently became a separate non-profit organization.
"As far as we know, there's only been one reliable report of a loggerhead previously in British Columbia waters."
Loggerhead turtles typically prefer subtropical and temperate ocean climates, with nine distinct populations present across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans, as well as in the Mediterranean Sea.
The North Pacific segment of the population nests only in Japan, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, so wherever Moira is from, she's likely far from home.
The rescue society picked up the animal on Feb. 4 in Pedder Bay, near Sooke. She was "cold-stunned" and hypothermic, with a core body temperature of only 8.4 C, when she was admitted to the VAMMR facility at the aquarium.
"She is currently receiving fluid therapy, antibiotics, and TLC from vet staff," the rescue society said in a statement Tuesday.
"The team is slowly increasing her temperature by a degree or two per day, careful not to increase too quickly."
Haulena said in an interview Wednesday that the turtle's recovery has progressed well so far. Her body temperature has risen to about 15 C, and the society is looking to get her up to 18 or 19 C on Friday, with 22 to 25 C the ultimate target temperature.
"Everything with reptiles happens slowly," he said, explaining that the "cold-stunning" that brought Moira to the rescue society likely took place over several days.
"The working hypothesis is she just got into currents that started bringing her more northward, and then as water progressively got colder and colder and she slowed down, she couldn't swim against those currents and just was at the mercy of wherever those currents would take her," Haulena said.
It's a phenomenon that's fairly common on the East Coast of the U.S., where water temperatures are generally warmer than they are in B.C.
"Of course, these guys are reptiles, so whatever the environmental temperature is, that's what their body temperature is," he said. "Most reptiles were not designed to work in cold water temperatures like we have off our coast."
Moira – so named by the society's staff and volunteers – weighs 38 kilograms (about 84 pounds), and staff estimate she's 15 to 20 years old.
While her arrival on the coast of Vancouver Island is unusual, Moira's now at the only facility in Western Canada that can provide her with the care she requires, according to the VAMMR.
The rescue society credited local marine biologist Dr. Anna Hall as the first person to respond to rescue Moira, saying she played a "vital role in making the rescue take place." It also noted that the rescue would not have been possible without permission from Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
Haulena explained that all wildlife rescue organizations work closely with provincial and federal authorities.
"Wildlife belongs to Canadians," he said. "They're not any one person's. So any work with wildlife falls under either provincial or federal jurisdiction. For marine mammals and sea turtles, in general, they fall under the purview of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans."
If Moira is able to make a full recovery, she'll eventually be sent to San Diego, where she can be released back into warmer waters, Haulena said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
Woman riding her horses in Alberta town causing bylaw confusion
A woman who runs a horse rehabilitation facility near High River, Alta., says the town is not in favour of her riding her horses in the community as a means of transportation.
U.S. medical examiner rules death of baby decapitated during delivery was a homicide
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
B.C.'s dismal snow season is a glimpse of the future, says ski resort researcher
Skiers and snowboarders have faced resort closures, barren base-level runs and hikes between lifts to access the few areas that are available, even at mid-mountain levels. It's been a dismal snow season, but one expert says such conditions will be nothing unusual in just a couple decades.
Rock climber scales massive Sphere venue near the Las Vegas Strip to protest abortion
A man who bills himself as 'The Official Pro-Life Spider-Man' scaled the exterior of the massive Sphere venue in Las Vegas on Wednesday to raise funds for a pregnant woman, according to a post on his social media site. He was arrested.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins arbitration case
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.
U.S. strike kills Kataib Hezbollah commander in Baghdad
A commander from Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group in Iraq that the Pentagon has blamed for attacking its troops, was killed in a U.S. strike on Wednesday, the U.S. military said.
Singh puts PM 'on notice' over pharmacare bill, says failure to deliver a 'deal breaker'
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "on notice" that the failure to present a sufficient piece of pharmacare framework legislation by the March 1 deadline will be a supply-and-confidence deal-breaker.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court denies property tax exemption for $12.9M island owned by religious group
The British Columbia Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a religious group that sought a property tax exemption on its 31-acre island near Swartz Bay, B.C., arguing the island is a "place of public worship."
-
Ukrainian students attending B.C. school reflect on 2 years of war back home
Ukrainian teenager Bohdan Rozlach came to Canada in late January. When war broke out nearly two years ago, his community in northern Ukraine was on the front lines of the conflict.
-
Strangers rally to save endangered sea turtle after ultra-rare discovery along B.C. coast
After spending decades on the ocean, Sean Hutchinson knew the creature he found floating among the kelp off Vancouver Island was nowhere near native to the area.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer charged with sexual assault
A Calgary police officer has been charged with sexual assault.
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are planning to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
-
Calgary’s Tate McRae notches 3 Juno nominations including artist of the year
The Juno Award nominees were revealed Tuesday and Calgary’s very own pop superstar Tate McRae received multiple nominations.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton takes another step to rename central neighbourhood Wîhkwêntôwin, remove Oliver moniker
It's almost official: Wîhkwêntôwin is the new name for Edmonton's most densely populated neighbourhood.
-
Last call for Chicken for Lunch, as eatery edges closer to closure
After nearly three delicious decades, a popular downtown eatery will be saying goodbye to its long lines and long-time customers.
-
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins arbitration case
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
Toronto City Council votes to lift tobogganing ban at 45 hills
Toronto City Council has voted to reverse a ban on tobogganing at 45 hills that were deemed unsafe by park staff.
Montreal
-
Quebec man who killed teenager in 2000 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were discovered inside a Laval apartment on Wednesday.
-
Measles detected in Montreal child, public health says
A case of measles in a Montreal child was reported to officials on Tuesday.
-
Energie Cardio files for bankruptcy protection
Fitness company Energie Cardio has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company, which brands itself as the largest network of franchised gyms in Quebec, issued a news release Wednesday notifying of the filing.
Winnipeg
-
'Culture of silence': New class action alleges sexual abuse at Manitoba youth facility
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges acts of sexual, mental and sexual abuse against Manitoba youth by an organization tasked with helping them.
-
Libraries, transit prioritized in proposed Winnipeg budget, pool closures, rate hikes coming
The budget features more services being made available for Winnipeggers, however, there are some price hikes to make these services possible.
-
Encroaching Colorado Low triggers snowfall warnings in parts of Manitoba
A large swath of the province is under a snowfall warning thanks to an encroaching Colorado Low.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers suspend all job action ahead of new round of negotiations
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has suspended all job action after being invited to resume negotiations by the province.
-
Ocean Man First Nation partners to build largest solar facility in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan's Ocean Man First Nation has partnered with New York-based Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) to build and operate one of Canada's largest solar facilities.
-
'It's getting scary': Saskatoon woman assaulted while waiting for public transit
A Saskatoon woman said she has safety concerns with city transit after she was assaulted and robbed on her way home from work.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers suspend all job action ahead of new round of negotiations
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has suspended all job action after being invited to resume negotiations by the province.
-
Ocean Man First Nation partners to build largest solar facility in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan's Ocean Man First Nation has partnered with New York-based Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) to build and operate one of Canada's largest solar facilities.
-
Housing policy changes open door for affordability in Regina
The City of Regina is streamlining the building process for developers working on affordable housing projects.
Atlantic
-
Halifax will 'find appropriate housing' for people living in closing encampments: mayor
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
NB Power sells two Fredericton office buildings to pay down debt, reduce expenses
Two trademark buildings in Fredericton’s downtown have been sold to a Toronto-based company for $39 million.
-
P.E.I. Green Party candidate unofficially wins Borden-Kinkora by-election
The Green Party of Prince Edward Island has unofficially gained a new seat in the provincial legislature.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Several homeless encampments cleared out to prepare for BRT construction
City crews spent Wednesday clearing out several encampments along the Thames River, displacing several people who have been living near Watson Park.
-
London man sentenced to 7 years for the death of his infant child
Dominique Easton was emotional after her former partner was sentenced in the death of her infant child.
-
'Every single day I think of Mariia': Sentencing hearing for Tecumseh, Ont. trucker convicted in crash that killed 4-year-old girl
A London, Ont. courtroom heard an emotional victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for a trucker convicted in the crash that killed a young child more than three years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Ultimate Dream Home winner hails from South Porcupine
Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Sudbury made the draw for 2024 Dream Home at the new home in Minnow Lake on Wednesday.
-
Anger, heartbreak after fire kills more people in Far North First Nation
People are heartbroken following last week’s fatal house fire in the Far North community of Peawanuck.
-
Following devastating Sudbury fire, rural property owners urged to check on fire access
A recent fire in Greater Sudbury has brought to light some vital considerations for rural property owners
Kitchener
-
Uncertain future for Kitchener businesses following region's transit hub land deal
Business owners have questions about their impending relocation after being blindsided by the Region of Waterloo's $19.75 million property acquisition.
-
Kitchener family still hasn’t spoken to health minister on 19-hour wait for emergency surgery
Ontario’s health minister publicly promised to reach out the family of a Kitchener teen who waited 19 hours for an emergency appendectomy, but as of Wednesday, she still hasn't spoken to her.
-
Cambridge practices its emergency plan 50 years after historic Galt flood
The City of Cambridge and the Grand River Conservation Authority are updating their emergency plans as they near the 50th anniversary of the Galt flood.