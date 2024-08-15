Recreational boaters reminded to steer clear of cruise ships in Vancouver's port

Well into cruise ship season, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says it’s been a record-breaking year for the number of travellers coming in and out of the port.

The increase in activity is one of the reasons officials are reminding recreational boaters to steer clear of the massive ships.

"This is probably one of the busiest channels here on the West Coast of Canada, it supports up to $800 million worth of trade a day,” said Sean Baxter, the acting director of marine operations and harbour master of VFPA.

The First Narrows is the main entrance to the harbour of Vancouver. Thousands of vessels travel through the port annually, including 20 deep sea vessels per day.

But in the midst of the massive ships are much smaller boats.

"Recreational boating is becoming a more and more popular activity in Vancouver," said Baxter. "If you don’t have experience operating in a busy channel, it’s probably best enjoy an area like First Narrows from the shoreline."

CTV News joined the VFPA Wednesday, experiencing a typical afternoon on the water and showcasing just how busy the channel can get.

In a matter of minutes, one 283-foot-long cruise ship travelled under the Lions Gate Bridge, followed by a slightly smaller cruise ship.

Shortly after a cargo ship made its way under the bridge as well.

The activity showed just how quickly the port can feel small. Chris Nilsson has been a harbour patrol officer more than 20 years – a large part of his job is to make sure smaller boats are out of the pathway of the larger ones.

"A big, big piece of our job is how to operate safely in Canada’s busiest port," he said while operating the boat.

"I literally can be the difference between having a day that you start and come home and a day that you start and don’t come home."

The port authority does not issue tickets, instead focusing on education.

"Most people that are making mistakes aren’t doing it out of malice, they just don’t know."

Boaters are reminded to plan a route ahead of time. While on the water, be aware of the surroundings as situations can change quickly.

"(Bigger vessels) have limited ability to see smaller vessels on the water so that’s why it’s really important for smaller boats to stay to the right hand side of the channel, out of the path of these larger vessels," said Baxter.

Knowing the rules of the water are important all year round, he added, but especially during cruise ship season, which will continue until early October.