VANCOUVER -- British Columbia will remain in its record-breaking state of emergency for another two weeks.

Officials announced Tuesday they've opted to extend the provincial state of emergency again – the 32nd time such a decision has been made.

The state was first declared back in mid-March 2020 as the first "wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the province.

B.C. has since battled two more of these "waves," and has remained in a state of emergency the entire time.

It's been 62 weeks, and should the state of emergency stay in place for the maximum two-week period before it's up for renewal again, it will have been in effect for 64.

Prior to the pandemic, the province's longest-ever state of emergency was in place for 10 weeks during the wildfire season of 2017.

These states grant extra powers to provincial authorities during times of emergency. In the case of the pandemic, the state of emergency allows officials to enforce provincial health orders.

Violations that would not normally result in a fine in B.C., such as leaving an intraprovincial travel region or hosting a large gathering, can result in fines or worse while the state of emergency is in effect.

States of emergency can be called off at any time, but can only be declared for two-week periods, then must be renewed.

The current state of emergency will be up for renewal again on June 8.