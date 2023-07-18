'Reckless behaviour': Charges laid in 3 alleged arsons in Vernon as B.C. continues to see surge in wildfires

A man has been arrested and charged after police say a series of fires were deliberately set in an Okanagan city.

The Vernon RCMP, in a statement, say 34-year-old Roman Roy Ooley has been charged with three counts of arson in connection with incidents reported last week.

The investigation began on the morning of July 13 when police received reports that "several fires had been lit outside of businesses" in the 3400 block of 30th Street, according to Mounties.

Employees at one business found "pile of smouldering debris" at 4:45 a.m., the statement from the RCMP continues. After putting that fire out, they noticed another, similar one nearby which they also extinguished.

A review of surveillance video from the area "captured the suspect lighting fires at three separate locations in quick succession," police say, adding that they were able to identify and arrest a suspect that day.

The alleged arsons come at a time when the fire danger in much of B.C. is high or extreme, meaning wildfires can spark easily and can spread rapidly due to tinder-dry conditions. The number of wildfires burning has spiked to more than 380 and the federal government has deployed the military in order to help with the fight.

"This type of reckless behaviour endangers and puts our entire community at risk," Const. Chris Terleski, spokesperson for the Vernon RCMP, said in a statement.

“Thankfully, no serious damage resulted, however, we are very aware the outcome of this situation could have been much different, even disastrous."

Ooley is in custody, where he will remain until his next court appearance.