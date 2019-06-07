

A 15-year-old boy who was allegedly involved in a bullying incident that went viral on social media this week could face charges, according to the RCMP.

Video of the troubling incident was shared on Facebook, showing a Grade 9 student getting forced to kiss another boy's shoe outside Fraser Heights Secondary School on Monday. The other boy then kicks the victim in the face.

On Friday, Surrey RCMP said the bullying video was just one of three concerning incidents that have been brought to investigators' attention over the last week.

There was an alleged assault last Friday, the bullying incident captured on Monday, and alleged threats that were made on Wednesday.

"All three occurrences are separate in nature, however, have some commonalities," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

During their investigation, police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the first two incidents. He has since been released on a promise to appear in court.

Mounties did not say what possible charges the boy could face, but said investigators decided to forward the case to Crown prosecutors "after careful consideration and consultation with the affected parties."

"As reports will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service and matters are still under investigation, we are unable to comment any further," the Surrey detachment said.

Earlier this week, the father of the bullying victim spoke out about what happened, describing the impact it had on his family and his son in particular. (LINK)

"There's a video circulating, not only at his school but other schools – (including) where his girlfriend goes to school – of him getting taken advantage of, beaten, robbed. I think he's dealing with a fair bit," said the father, whose identity was concealed to protect his son from further abuse.

On Wednesday, the Surrey school district said the students involved in the incident – apart from the victim – had been expelled.

Anyone who has information on any of the incidents but hasn't spoken to police is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.