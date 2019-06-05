

CTV News Vancouver





As police investigate disturbing video of a Surrey boy being bullied outside school, the victim's father is trying to make sure the situation doesn't escalate any further.

The social media video shows a Grade 9 student being surrounded by a group of teenagers behind Fraser Heights Secondary School during their lunch break Monday.

One bully can be seen rooting through the victim's backpack. Another forces the boy to kiss his shoe and then kicks him in the face.

"When you find out your child's been attack, the vigilante muscle goes crazy," said the boy's father, Paul, whose last name is being withheld to prevent further abuse. "I wanted to run out of my house the instant I saw that video."

But instead, the upset parent said he's trying to speak to the other students' families so they can work together to make peace. He said he understands parents don't want to "see their children crucified," but that it's important the people involved take responsibility.

"All I care about is honest, peaceful resolution among all the parties involved," Paul said.

His son has put on a brave face since the incident, but Paul said what happened would be upsetting to anyone.

"There's a video circulating, not only at his school but other schools – (including) where his girlfriend goes to school – of him getting taken advantage of, beaten, robbed. I think he's dealing with a fair bit," he said.

The video shows his son being confronted in a forested area behind the school, with one boy accusing him of "snitching."

The victim's father believes it has to do with a situation that unfolded last week where a student was caught with an airsoft gun. Surrey RCMP Supt. Chad Greig said he couldn't confirm whether the two incident are linked, but that police are investigating the bullying video that was recorded Monday.

"Our youth and school officers are investigating," Greig told CTV News.

School officials said there are supports at Fraser Heights for the victim, and that they are working with parents to find new ways to address bullying.

"It is certainly an issue that crops up from time to time," spokesperson Doug Strachan said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Angela Jung and Spencer Harwood