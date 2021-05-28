VANCOUVER -- Mounties are appealing for any possible witnesses to come forward following allegations of police impersonation in the Kamloops area.

Kamloops RCMP executed a search warrant Friday, in relation to the impersonation investigation.

Mounties are asking anyone who may have reported a suspicious occurrence involving a potential police impersonator or who had any interaction with someone they suspected was impersonating an officer to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

"Even if that interaction occurred several years ago—if you feel someone approached you or pulled you over, but it wasn't quite clear if they were law enforcement, of if they indicated they were a police officer but something felt suspicious about the interaction, please contact us as soon as possible," said Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn, in a news release.

Mounties say they are aware of other reports in the province involving police impersonation.

"These reports are very concerning and we treat these allegations very seriously to help ensure public safety is not compromised by police impersonators," said Kamloops RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley.

In another incident, a suspected police impersonator was arrested by Kelowna RCMP on May 1, after a 64-year-old man was allegedly conducting a fraudulent traffic stop.

The man was driving a smaller-sized white SUV with strobing lights on the dash and was caught pulling over another vehicle near the intersection of Highway 97 and Drought Road in Peachland.

He was taken into custody and was later released pending a court date.

Kamloops RCMP also warned the public about another incident on May 12, where a vehicle with "police-style" equipment was towed and had its plates seized.

"It's concerning to police and to the community whenever someone has outfitted a vehicle in a way that makes its connection to law enforcement ambiguous," said Pelley, in a news release at that time.

RCMP say anyone outfitting a vehicle or dressing in a way that could make the public think they are a police officer may be investigated and it could lead to a penalty of up to five years in prison if convicted.