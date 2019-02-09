

CTV Vancouver





Police in North Vancouver are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run incident involving a uniformed officer attempting to make a traffic stop.

North Vancouver RCMP said some of their officers were conducting a traffic stop on Highway 1 just west of Westview Drive Saturday afternoon, when they flagged down a black sport motorcycle.

The motorcyclist initially stopped, but then accelerated, hitting an officer and knocking him to the ground before fleeing west on Highway 1, police said.

The officer involved was taken to Lions Gate Hospital with minor injuries.

The incident took place at roughly 2:50 p.m. Police ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the altercation to contact North Vancouver traffic services at 604-985-1311. Police said they are especially interested in seeing any dashboard camera video that may have been captured during the collision.