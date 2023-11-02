RCMP investigating attempted train derailment in B.C.

Mounties are investigating what they describe as an attempt to derail a train in British Columbia's Fraser Canyon.

A statement Thursday from the Hope RCMP says someone placed a vice clamp on a section of train track near the historic Alexandra Bridge in Spuzzum, B.C.

Investigators say the clamp was placed on the rail at approximately 3:18 a.m. on Oct. 22.

"It is very concerning when someone goes to this extreme to cause a catastrophic event that puts the train staff and the local community at risk of harm," Hope RCMP Sgt. Mike Sargent said in the statement.

Police are asking anyone who drove through the area between 2:30 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 22 to contact investigators if they saw anything suspicious or recorded dash camera footage.

Information about the incident can be provided to the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).