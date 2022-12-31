RCMP called to YVR for 'security incident' on Flair Airlines flight

The RCMP were called to Vancouver International Airport Friday night to investigate "a possible threat to an individual" aboard a Flair Airlines flight, according to authorities.

In a statement Saturday, the airport authority said flight 2799 arrived from Edmonton at 11:44 p.m. and was held on the taxiway for approximately an hour and 15 minutes while Mounties investigated a "security incident." The flight was ultimately cleared and passengers were allowed to disembark at around 2:15 a.m.

In a separate statement, the Richmond RCMP confirmed that officers were called to the airport and that an investigation is active and ongoing.

"An individual on this flight received electronic communications on their mobile device of a possible threat and promptly advised the proper authorities” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

“Threats or perceived threats, in any form, will be fully investigated. The safety of the flight crew, passengers, and the public will always be of paramount concern for us.”

A spokesperson for Flair Airlines, in an email to CTV News, said the flight crew called in the Mounties who boarded the plane and conducted a "brief investigation of suspicious activity in flight by a passenger" before clearing the flight to proceed to the gate.

No additional details about the incident have been provided.